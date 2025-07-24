After Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry cracked B/R's top 10 all-time list, he addressed his standing in the NBA's all-time scorers' list. He's one of only three active players in the top 10, including the league's all-time leading scorer, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James, and Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant at No. 7. Ahead of Curry's 4,147 points is Lakers' Hall of Fame forward, Jerry West 4,457.

With West in reaching distance in 2025-26, Curry addressed the pace he's on, per Complex's Speedy Morman.

“I will say I don't care. I did the math every once in a while, like every time you catch somebody and they do like the thing in arena, it's like, ‘Oh, congratulations. You passed um Jerry West on the, you know, whatever the number was,' which was a special one for me because of his partner organization,” Curry said. “I know his son Johnny like that's when you're like, ‘Oh, how far can I?'”

“I do the math all the time just to get in your head, But after I do that, I don't think about it again until the next time it happens. And so it's just kind of a fun way to kind of keep yourself in the moment and give yourself, you know, even for a hot second something to look forward to,” Curry concluded.

Curry doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon but competing for a fifth NBA championship is motivation in of itself.

“But that's not why I'll keep going,” Curry added. “It's more I want to be at a level where we're competing and playing for championships and hopefully control as much of that as possible down down the stretch of my career.”

Stephen Curry sounds off on Warriors' upcoming season

After teaming up with Jimmy Butler, Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry is excited for 2025-26, especially considering his season ended in Game 1 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Timberwolves. Coming off of a strained left hamstring injury, Curry can't wait to get back with his teammates.

Curry discussed building chemistry alongside Butler, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole.

“I know I got hurt. But you just want to build off that for another year to build chemistry with Jimmy. You know Draymond will do his thing,” Curry said. “Hopefully, some of our young guys are able to take another step. That's every-year process. Just take what we did great, know we're going to have to elevate that and do it more consistently for a whole year.”

The Warriors will look to emerge into the upper echelon of the Western Conference.