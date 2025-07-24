Anytime there is a story about Kobe Bryant, people can see how he can be considered the ultimate competitor. Stephen Curry found that out earlier in his career, and he recently shared a story about how he tried to trash-talk Bryant, but it didn't go the way he expected it.

“It was a game at home at Oracle and they were winning and I think they were up like six or something like that down the stretch and we were starting to do the foul game, and he was going to the line,” Curry said on the 360 with Speedy show. “I just walked by him like, ‘Yo, you nervous?' And the look he gave me was one I just had been burned into my head. One, I'm a rookie talking to him, but two, like, ‘Am I nervous? Like, what are you talking about?'

I lowkey like expected him to do like the (Michael) Jordan thing and walk up there and shoot them blindfold or close his eyes and then look at me. Like ‘Tombo (Dikembe Mutombo), this is for you.' I think that's what Jordan said. But the look he gave me said it all. It's like ‘Yo, you just got here. Like relax. Stay in your lane. Relax, brother.'”

That was evident that Bryant was always locked in, and he definitely wasn't going to let a rookie throw him off his game.

Stephen Curry wants storybook ending to his career

In the same interview, Curry mentioned that he has some more years left until he retires from basketball. That's a good thing for basketball fans, as Curry has been known as one of the most influential players in the league for over a decade. Though he doesn't plan on leaving the game early, he also wants to play competitive basketball to the end.

Earlier this year, Curry mentioned how he didn't want his career to end similarly to Bryant, mentioning how those Lakers teams weren't good toward the end of his tenure.

“You think about, like, you don’t want to be in a situation the Lakers were in those last three years,” Curry said on the TK show. “I know he came off the Achilles injury, but it was [that] they’re a lottery team and it was more just like how many points can Kobe score down the stretch of his career. I don’t want to be in that scenario.”

The Warriors have been trying to put the right talent around Curry for years, and it doesn't look like that will stop as he continues to play.

