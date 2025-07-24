DeMarcus Cousins has played for several NBA teams throughout his career, but when it comes to how an organization treats its players, one team stands out. During a guest appearance on the Run It Back podcast, the former All-Star center shared high praise for the Golden State Warriors, calling them one of the best-run franchises in the league.

“Being a guy that was a part of an organization, I can agree with Jimmy 100%,” Cousins said, referring to comments by Warriors forward Jimmy Butler. “It’s definitely one of the top organizations in the NBA. They treat their players well. They treat players’ families well.”

“It's definitely one of the top organizations [Warriors] in the NBA… during the playoffs, they have a separate plane just for the players' families.” DeMarcus Cousins had HIGH praise for the Warriors treat their players 🙏🏽 (via @RunItBackFDTV)

Cousins went on to share specific examples from his time with Golden State that left a lasting impression. He mentioned everything from meal plans on the road to premium travel accommodations. What stood out the most was how the Warriors go above and beyond during the postseason.

“During the playoffs, finals, they have their own separate plane just for players’ family members,” Cousins said. “It’s not many organizations doing that. Never heard that before.”

It was clear from his words that this level of care was not something he had experienced often in the league. The 34-year-old center explained that the Warriors create an atmosphere where players feel genuinely welcomed and supported, both on and off the court.

“The organization is going to roll out the red carpet,” he said. “They want you to feel welcome. They want you to feel like you’re a part of the family.”

Cousins emphasized that it is not just about the player, but also about everyone connected to them. That kind of support system, he explained, makes players more motivated to give back to the team and do their part to make the relationship work.

“You want your investment to work,” he said. “Giving the extension to Jimmy at this point in his career, it makes sense. Everybody is playing their part to make it work. And as of right now, it’s working. So I’m okay with it.”

Cousins’ insight carries weight because he experienced the Warriors culture firsthand. He signed with the team in 2018 on a one-year deal after suffering a torn Achilles while with the New Orleans Pelicans. At the time, the Warriors were in the middle of their dynasty run, stacked with stars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green.

Though Cousins was sidelined to start the season, he made his debut in January 2019 and played an important role through the regular season and playoffs. In the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, Cousins had multiple key performances despite dealing with additional injuries. His time with the Warriors may have been brief, but it left a strong impression.

Even after his stint ended, Cousins has spoken highly of the franchise, and his recent comments only reinforce the reputation Golden State has built. What sets the Warriors apart, according to Cousins, is not just their championship banners or elite roster; it is how they take care of the people within the organization.

In today’s NBA, where player movement is frequent and culture matters more than ever, Cousins’ words highlight something critical. Teams that create a sense of family and go the extra mile to support their players build loyalty that can last well beyond the final buzzer.

The Warriors have shown that success is not just measured in wins, it is also measured in how players feel when they walk into the building and how their families are treated when the spotlight fades. DeMarcus Cousins may have only played one season in Golden State, but the experience clearly stuck with him.

His message is simple—the Warriors take care of their own; and in a league filled with uncertainty, that kind of commitment is what keeps players believing, even long after they leave the court.