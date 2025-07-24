In a year where restricted free agents have struggled to find paydays, Jonathan Kuminga remains unsigned. He told reporters that he is not in a rush to sign a new deal with the Golden State Warriors. Jimmy Butler's arrival at the trade deadline changed Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's rotations, hurting Kuminga in the process. Now, Kendrick Perkins is calling him out for it.

When Stephen Curry went down during Golden State's second-round series, Kuminga stepped up. He finished the 2025 playoffs averaged 15.3 points per game, including at least 23 points in the team's final three games. Unfortunately for him, Butler is a ball-dominant forward who replaced him in Kerr's starting lineup. Down the stretch of the regular season, he was getting DNP's.

Perkins pointed out Kuminga's production, saying that Kerr and the organization need to give him more opportunity. According to him, the 22-year-old has what it takes to develop into a premier player in the NBA.

"He's gotten better every single season… He's one of the most athletic guys in the NBA… That's what the Warriors need to do. They need to value this young man because he's elite." Kendrick Perkins on Jonathan Kuminga 🗣️ (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/aM3zFxtEYW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

“He's gotten better every single season,” Perkins said about Kuminga. “He brings athleticism to the table on both ends of the floor, he's gotten better offensively…..He's one of the most athletic guys in the NBA….”

Perkins questioned why Kerr has not tried to incorporate Kuminga into the team's approach. Instead of integrating him into the offense, the Warriors have valued players like Curry and Butler ahead of him.

“My question to the Warriors, the organization and Steve Kerr, is why hasn't Steve Kerr embraced this young man?” Perkins asked. “That's what the Warriors need to do. They need to value this young man because he's elite.”

Golden State remains stoic in their desire to sign Kuminga to a deal far lesser than what he was looking for. While teams are interest in the Warriors' forward, those conversations have not born much fruit. If Kerr has Kuminga on his roster next season, both entities will have to figure out how to co-exist and find success.