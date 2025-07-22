Patience is the name of the game for the Golden State Warriors this offseason. The team continues to stall its free agency because of the uncertainty surrounding forward Jonathan Kuminga.

The two sides are nowhere near completing a deal, according to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel. “The Dubs' main problem is that there simply isn't a market for Kuminga right now,” Siegel reported. “This situation could drag into August, which continues to stall other deals the team has lined up in free agency.”

Those standby deals include veteran center Al Horford and guard De'Anthony Melton, according to Siegel. They're two deals that Golden State is hopeful of completing, but they require resolving the Kuminga situation first.

Why is Jonathan Kuminga's situation so challenging?

As always, contract negotiations are all about money. Last offseason, the Warriors reportedly offered Kuminga an extension worth roughly $30 million per year, an offer that's no longer on the table. Rather, they're seeking a deal around $20 million per year, according to Siegel.

It's that distinction that is likely to prolong negotiations as we approach the start of the 2025-26 season. And it's a number that the Warriors will likely refuse to move due to their salary cap space.

The Warriors currently carry about $170.5 million in salary. Let's play devil's advocate and assume Kuminga lands his reported asking price of $30 million annually.

Golden State's payroll would skyrocket to $200.5 million, launching them past the NBA's first apron and leaving them roughly $7 million shy of the second.

Add in Melton at the $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception and Horford on a veteran minimum, and the Warriors would enter the second apron.

On the other hand, if Kuminga signs for $20 million annually, the Warriors stay below the first apron and keep the flexibility to add more pieces, including Melton and Horford.

That $10 million difference would also make the young forward much easier to move in a trade.

Why not sign Melton and Horford now?

It's a logical question, and the reasoning becomes clear once it's broken down. When a team surpasses the first apron, it is not allowed to acquire a player in a sign-and-trade.

If the Warriors sign Melton and Horford before extending Kuminga, they risk crossing that threshold. In turn, they'd lose the flexibility to receive a player back in a potential sign-and-trade involving Kuminga.

Golden State's offseason will continue to rely on the standstill it's currently in with Kuminga. So, the priority remains to either bring Kuminga back to the Bay or to find a buyer in the trade market.

Warriors' perfect move: trade Kuminga for a center

The Warriors are longing for a center, evident in their interest in Horford. Even if they sign the 39-year-old, trading Kuminga for a younger and more versatile center is the perfect offseason move for Golden State.

A few teams are vying for young stars and could be willing to part with their center to trade for a player like Kuminga.

First – and the most logical target – is Robert Williams III from the Portland Trail Blazers. When healthy, he's been an elite rim protector and lob threat.

The problem: he hasn't stayed healthy since Boston's NBA Finals run in 2021-22. Williams played 61 games that season; he's played the same number combined over the last three years.

It's a risk-reward scenario for Golden State. The risk? Betting on Williams' ability to stay healthy. The reward? Landing a 27-year-old who could be a potential long-term fit at center.

It's hard to tell what direction the Utah Jazz are trending towards. But trading away John Collins for next to nothing in return, and Collin Sexton for center Jusuf Nurkić, could finally open up a deal for Walker Kessler.

The 7-foot center has been involved in trade discussions since entering the league three years ago. He's steadily improved as a rebounder, rim protector, and in pick-and-roll scenarios. With the Jazz repeatedly failing to land a top lottery pick, they might be willing to gamble on a high-upside player like Kuminga.

The fit would be seamless for the Warriors. Kessler would bring elite-level shot blocking, easing the burden on older teammates and helping to lighten Draymond Green's wide-ranging defensive responsibilities.

The Nets are another team seemingly with no immediate plan for the future. They have stockpiled draft picks – including five first-rounders in the 2025 draft – but there is no urgency to win now.

While Nic Claxton is only 26 years old, he's entering his seventh season in the league and has recently become one of the most reliable players in the league, appearing in at least 70 games in each of the last three seasons.

His impact would be similar to that of Williams and Kessler, providing the Warriors with a reliable rim protector and pick-and-roll threat.

With Stephen Curry and Green facilitating the offense, and a clear need for a rim protector, these are the type of centers who could strengthen the Warriors' chances in the Western Conference.