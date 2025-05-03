May 3, 2025 at 11:12 AM ET

Golden State Warriors veteran Jimmy Butler knows it won't be easy to defeat the Houston Rockets this postseason. The Rockets won back-to-back games to force a Game 7 in their NBA Playoff series. Butler thinks his team is going to be alright, though, despite the recent losses.

“It’s definitely going to be higher energy, but it shouldn’t feel any different for anybody. You just go out there and play basketball,” Butler said, per ClutchPoints. “Game 7 is not the hardest thing in the world, so we’ll be okay.”

The Warriors struggled to hit shots in the fourth quarter of Game 6. Golden State missed 14 of their first 15 fourth period shots, per ESPN, and that doomed the team. Houston won 115-107.

The Rockets got a masterful defensive performance in the game from Steven Adams. Houston's Fred VanVleet also exploded for 29 points to lead the way.

Houston and Golden State play one last time in this series on Sunday night.

Jimmy Butler wants the Warriors to settle in for Game 7

Butler says his team needs to play a bit more selfishly at times. Golden State looked clunky on offense in the second half of Game 6, with some people passing up good looks for the extra pass.

“Too much of any good thing is a bad thing. You can be way too unselfish and way too passive. You’ve got to find the fine line,” he added.

Butler finished Game 6 with 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He led the team in rebounds and assists, while finishing the contest second for the club in scoring. Veteran Stephen Curry had 29 for the Warriors.

The last two games have not been kind to the Warriors. Golden State's defense looked hapless in Game 5, allowing Houston to score 131 points. In Game 6, the shots simply weren't falling.

The Warriors veteran Butler feels good though about his team's chances in Game 7. He doesn't want the team to dwell too much on how Game 6 turned out.

“I think a lot of the times we do a lot of thinking and it doesn’t end well for us,” Butler added.

Golden State and Houston play Sunday night at 8:30 ET.