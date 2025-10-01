The Golden State Warriors can now move freely in free agency now that they've come to terms with Jonathan Kuminga on a two-year, $48.5 million contract — putting an end to their months-long standoff. With the Kuminga situation now taken care of, the Warriors can finally make the signings of Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton official soon enough. However, the Warriors weren't able to finalize those signings before Media Day, leading to a hilarious exchange between Jimmy Butler and a reporter.

With the Warriors' new signings being a prominent topic on Media Day, Butler took it as an opportunity to mess with the reporter who asked him about Horford. The reporter was tiptoeing around the fact that Horford hadn't officially signed with the team yet, and Butler was amused with his approach to asking the question. Moreover, Butler hilariously played coy and pretended not to recognize who Horford was.

The hilarious exchange could be seen in the embedded post below.

“Who’s that?” Jimmy Butler on Al Horford’s verbal commitment with the Warriors 😅 (via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/sWeZk4CuqD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2025

It has to go without saying that Butler knows Horford and has 100 percent been in touch with him already. Those two have battled in the playoffs plenty of times in the past back when they were with the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, respectively, and those two have certainly earned each other's respect by being two of the greatest competitors in the league.

Butler and Horford have history as well of poking fun at each other in the heat of the moment, although that's all fun and games. But one thing's for sure — the two will have plenty of inside jokes already between them considering how they faced each other in the postseason four times since 2020. Now, they'll be teammates on a Warriors team that's looking to give Stephen Curry one last championship-caliber team to lead.

Article Continues Below

Warriors believe that age is just a number

The Warriors know that there is great urgency for them to win and win immediately. Their core players are very old; Curry is 37 years of age, Butler is 36, Horford is 39, and even Draymond Green is already 35. This pivot to acquiring old players in a win-now strategy is an indication of their lack of belief in the two timelines plan, as Kuminga hasn't blossomed into the kind of player who can lead the franchise in the post-Curry era.

Nonetheless, with the wonders of modern medicine, perhaps age is just a number. Father Time may be undefeated, but the Warriors are surely going to push him to the brink.