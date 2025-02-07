Newly acquired Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler has revealed the reasoning behind his decision to wear jersey number 10 with his new team.

“Marqueese Grayson, Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, Jimmy Butler III,” Butler said, listing the figures who influenced his number choice.

Butler was officially traded to the Warriors from the Miami Heat on Wednesday, just before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, following months of rumors, speculation, and turbulence with the Heat organization. His final season in Miami was marked by tension with the team, including multiple suspensions, further fueling uncertainty about his long-term future with the franchise.

As part of the multi-team trade, Golden State sent Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III, and a top-10-protected 2025 first-round pick in exchange for the 35-year-old forward.

Jimmy Butler joins Warriors amid playoff push, likely to debut vs. Bulls

Shortly after the deal, Butler and the Warriors reached an agreement on a two-year, $111 million contract extension. The new deal will run through the 2026-27 season, with Butler intending to decline his player option for next season in order to sign the extension.

Golden State is currently 25-26 and sits 11th in the Western Conference standings following a 120-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. The Warriors aim to bolster their lineup with Butler as they push for a playoff spot in a competitive race.

During his nearly six-year tenure with the Heat, Butler wore number 22, leading the franchise to two NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023 and three Eastern Conference Finals berths. In 316 games with Miami, he averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, solidifying himself as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Butler’s Warriors debut will likely come against the Chicago Bulls (22-30) on Saturday night.

With his new number officially set, Jimmy Butler is now poised to take the floor for the Golden State Warriors as the team looks to integrate him into its system and make a late-season playoff push.