Jimmy Butler is preparing to face the Miami Heat for the first time since being traded to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 5, but before Tuesday's return to the Kaseya Center, he is revisiting how he wound up in the Bay Area.

It is widely known that the 2023 All-NBA Second-Team selection viewed the Phoenix Suns as his preferred destination, as tensions rose to uncomfortable levels in South Beach. Although the Warriors were expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline, a Butler union did not initially have much momentum. With landing spots seemingly limited, the 35-year-old appeared destined to find his way to The Desert.

His desires did not supersede Bradley Beal's, however. The Suns guard refused to waive his no-trade clause, which made it extremely difficult for the organization to finalize any deal with the Heat. Kevin Durant was surprisingly floated as an option instead, but Phoenix ultimately missed out on Butler or any game-changing addition. Golden State capitalized on the Suns' complications and swooped in to complete a deal with Miami.

Jimmy Butler was never worried about the money

There was speculation as to how the mercurial Butler would handle going to a place that was supposedly not his number one choice, but those doubts subsided when he signed a two-year, $111 million contract extension following his arrival. The six-time All-Star has smoothly transitioned to the Warriors (41-30), helping the squad earn a 16-3 record with him in the lineup and move all the way up to sixth place in the Western Conference.

It is important to note that Jimmy Butler was not necessarily against coming to Golden State. He just did not have a chance to feel out the Dubs prior to this potentially season-saving move.

“I wasn’t skeptical of coming here,” Butler told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “I just didn’t talk to anybody. … I knew I was going to get this contract no matter what. The people keep talking about it being about the money. How can it be about the money when any team that traded for me, what were they going to do? I just want to win. Where can I go to win?”

Warriors and Butler are seemingly a perfect match

The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals MVP's goals perfectly align with those of his new team. The Golden State Warriors, much like Butler, know their championship window is closing. They must maximize the remaining years of franchise legends Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and figure out how to stay relevant in an often demanding conference.

And that is exactly what this group is doing with the polarizing Butler, who is averaging 17.6 points, 6.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 19 games with the Dubs. Considering its experience and roster depth, Golden State should pose a threat to any first-round playoff opponent. Acquiring a player who lives for the big moment gives the organization its best shot at hanging up another championship banner in the Chase Center.

Time will tell how the Jimmy Butler-Warriors marriage looks in the end, but this unexpected turn of events has breathed new life into both parties. And on Tuesday, the struggling Heat (30-41) will try to crush it.