Championship aspirations are engrained within the Golden State Warriors. Luckily for them, both Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler feel that same desire. After Green doubled down on the Warriors' championship guarantee, Butler added more to his teammate's comments.

Following Sunday's 126-104 win against the Dallas Mavericks, Butler explained via The Athletic's Anthony Slater the team's mentality behind Green's comments.

“I don’t pay attention to social (media), so I didn’t know that (Green) said that,” Butler told The Athletic between sips of a beer in the visiting locker room in Sacramento after Friday night’s win over the Kings. “But we do have a chance.

“And the reason why is not because I’m here. It’s not because of the energy that I may or may not bring. It’s because everybody thinks that we can win. That’s all that matters.”

Butler is a team-first guy. Despite his abrupt departures from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat, he is an All-Star. Not to mention, he's been one of the best playoff performers this decade. He helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals twice. Although they lost both times, Miami wasn't expected to be in that spot.

Jimmy Butler agrees with Draymond Green's title claims about Warriors

Fast forward to the Warriors, and they have the same expectations from outsiders. Many thought that the team was done. Once Butler arrived, everything changed. Even Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about the vibe shift due to Butler's presence. Still, the newly acquired star knows that the game isn't about him.

Winning a title isn't about him. Rather, it's a collective effort. He elaborated more on his point regarding the championship aspirations.

“If everybody thinks that you can do something, then you can do it,” Butler said. “I’m not going to say how it was before I was here. I don’t know. I wasn’t here.

“But when you go around this locker room, and you see the joy, and you see the excitement that everybody gets to hoop and play basketball with one another, we really think, and we really know, that every time we take the floor, we should win — home or away. That’s the difference-maker in this thing.”

The team has enjoyed the addition of Butler to the team. Not to mention, Golden State has won five of their last six games. They sit ninth in the Western Conference. They're inching closer to a guaranteed playoff spot. With 27 games left and how well the Warriors have responded, they could certainly reach a sixth or seventh seed by the end of the season.