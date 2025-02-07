It was a borderline miracle that the Miami Heat were able to trade Jimmy Butler away prior to the deadline considering that they had no leverage whatsoever after Butler tanked his trade value by way of engaging in some shenanigans. Nonetheless, the Golden State Warriors believe that Butler will be getting his act straight in the Bay, and they expressed confidence in his ability to lead them deep into the playoffs by giving him a two-year, $121 million contract extension.

A motivated Butler is one of the best players in the league and one of the most consistent performers in the postseason, and this is the version of him that the Warriors are expecting to get. And it looks as though Butler cannot be more excited to put his Heat past in the rearview mirror, as evidenced by the subtle shot he took at the organization now that he's gotten his much-desired fresh start.

“The biggest part was just getting here to be able to play basketball. I just want to be able to go out there and do what I've been doing for a very long time — have fun, smile, and run, and not just feel like I'm doing cardio all game. I’m very, very happy I’m not getting suspended any more,” Butler said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Indeed, the last few months of Butler's tenure with the Heat turned very sour. Butler has clearly been stewing in his displeasure over the fact that the Heat organization did not want to offer him a huge contract extension, and the team started to rely more on Tyler Herro — relegating Butler to more of a supporting role.

But now, he's expected to be a featured weapon for the Warriors. And now that he's content, there's no reason to expect him to kick up a fuss to the point of warranting a suspension.

Note to the Warriors: a happy Jimmy Butler is an elite Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has always had this chip on his shoulder, preferring to do things his way. He has always embodied the “my way or the highway” mindset, and when things go sour, Butler stirs up trouble — as seen with the Minnesota Timberwolves and now with the Heat.

The Warriors, however, should not have any troubles with Butler; after all, they gave him a contract worth over $60 million per year, and they will have no choice but to rely on him to take them deep into the playoffs.