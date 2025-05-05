It has been a rough go for Jonathan Kuminga over the past few weeks. The Golden State Warriors have basically made it clear where he stands in the organization, and that's as nothing more than an emergency option for when they need an additional scoring punch or for when Jimmy Butler is out injured. But even with Kuminga collecting dust and counting flies on the bench, he still manages to stir up an uproar on social media, thanks to his pregame fit heading into Game 7.

Kuminga went into Toyota Center wearing a long-sleeve polo shirt with a logo of some sort on the left side of the chest and he complimented the top with a short black tie. Fans made fun of the Warriors forward for this fit of his, as it made him look like he was a manager or a salesman of some kind for a retail store in some random mall.

Jonathan Kuminga came to Game 7 straight from his real job 😭 pic.twitter.com/KgvXL5swuv — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jonathan Kuminga finished his 9-5 job just in time for Game 7 😭 pic.twitter.com/O1IXtYvFrk — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Bro Kuminga looks like he’s boutta show you some washer dryers,” X user @aamirl_ wrote.

“He looks like the guy that tries to sell you solar panels at Costco,” @MANDOP23 added.

“This guy scammed me at Verizon last week,” @danny25H furthered.

It's not quite clear what Kuminga was going for with this attire. But one thing's for sure, it hasn't helped matters for him whatsoever especially amid his current struggles to break into the Warriors' rotation.

At the very least, Kuminga has gotten a few minutes in their ever-crucial Game 7 clash against the Houston Rockets. Perhaps wearing something that makes him feel like he's part of the workforce helped him get in the proper state of mind to help the Warriors advance to the next round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Jonathan Kuminga may not be done helping the Warriors just yet

Joke as everyone may about Jonathan Kuminga's admittedly hilarious pregame fit, the last laugh is his if he manages to help the Warriors finally dispose of the Rockets in the first round of this year's playoffs.

Kuminga has been phased out of the rotation as of late, but head coach Steve Kerr said that he certainly figured into their plans for Game 7. It's not quite clear if the 22-year-old will be in a proper rhythm once his name is called upon, but if there ever was a time for him to prove himself worthy of minutes moving forward, it's in a contest that could decide the fate of their season.