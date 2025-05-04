The Golden State Warriors will be going up against the Houston Rockets in a crucial Game 7, and head coach Steve Kerr noted after their latest loss that everything is on the table. One of the things that is on the table is Jonathan Kuminga seeing minutes after not seeing much in the series.

“[Playing Kuminga] is 100% on the table,” Kerr said. “We've kind of found a formula in the latter part of the season, and we've stayed with that formula to start the series. Up 3-1, things are going well. Obviously, the last two games have gone very poorly. We've got to assess everything. Lineup combinations, starters, all of that we have to assess.

“We feel like we have a great chance to go down there and win Game 7.”

There is a good chance that Kuminga will see some minutes in Game 7, and Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard had a prediction of what will happen.

“Get a look at Kuminga early, see if there's anything positive going on, and let that determine how much more Kuminga plays,” Kawakami wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kuminga hasn't been in the Warriors' rotation toward the end of the regular season into the playoffs, and with the team in do-or-die mode, they may need to find a spark anywhere they can.

Jonathan Kuminga staying ready for Warriors

The last time that Kuminga saw the floor for the Warriors was Game 3 against the Rockets, where he scored seven points and shot 3-for-7 from the field. After his Game 2 performance, where he scored 11 points, Kuminga talked about being benched and how he's being told to stay ready.

“But I feel like I’ve been ready,” Kuminga said. “I hate the fact that everybody got to tell me every other time, ‘be ready, be ready,’ you know? Because in my mental and my mindset, I’m ready. The more you tell me get ready, get ready, it’s kind of irritating, but I’m ready.”

Kuminga has been in and out of the lineup this season, and they haven't been as highly committed to him as many people expected. It'll be interesting to see how many minutes Kuminga will play in Game 7, and if he will make an immediate impact as the Warriors try to advance to the next round to have a chance to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.