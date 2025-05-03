The Golden State Warriors have closed out plenty of playoff series in the last 10 years, but you wouldn't have been able to tell on Friday night. With a chance to send the Houston Rockets home in front of their fans in San Francisco in Game 6, the Warriors fell flat in the 4th quarter in a stunning 115-107 loss.

The Warriors looked tired and small for much of the last two games, but especially in the final 12 minutes on Friday night. They will have to find some solutions before Game 7 on Sunday, and Steve Kerr hinted at inserting Jonathan Kuminga back into the rotation as one of those potential solutions.

"100%, he's on the table." Warriors head coach Steve Kerr when asked if Jonathan Kuminga could play in Game 7 vs. the Rockets 🗣️ (via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/z35AAhkRYq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 3, 2025

“[Playing Kuminga] is 100% on the table,” Kerr said. “We've kind of found a formula in the latter part of the season and we've stayed with that formula to start the series. Up 3-1, things are going well. Obviously, the last two games have gone very poorly. We've got to assess everything. Lineup combinations, starters, all of that we have to assess.

“We feel like we have a great chance to go down there and win Game 7.”

Kuminga has been stuck to the bench for most of this series, only appeared for limited action in both Games 2 and 3. He didn't see the court in Games 5 or 6 even when Kerr emptied his bench with the game out of hand, so he has clearly been in the doghouse. However, his length and athleticism, as well as a fresh set of legs, could be just what the Warriors need to turn the tide.

The Warriors will be the more experienced team in Game 7, but they don't have any of the momentum after the Rockets blitzed them in Game 5 and in the 4th quarter of Game 6. The Rockets have turned the series with their size and physicality, and the Warriors have been unable to match them on the inside over the last two games.