The Golden State Warriors took a 126-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which makes it their sixth consecutive road loss. Stephen Curry returned to the lineup after missing the last three with an illness and finished with 11 points, shooting 4-of-13 from the field. Things don't get any easier for the Warriors as they play the San Antonio Spurs on a back-to-back, but the question everyone wants answered is whether Curry will be playing.

“I'm trying to, yes,” Curry said via ESPN's Anthony Slater.

That's good news for the Warriors, as they're going to need all hands on deck to get out of this current slump that they're in. After their loss against the Thunder, Curry spoke about the state of the team and what they need to do to improve.

“The vibes are high, we're not winning, and we can point at certain things we can do in the game to either sacrifice for a teammate,” Curry said. “When things get a little rocky, like they did tonight, try to go outside of just looking at the stat sheet; we need to find winning plays that will help.

“The big issue is that when you lose, you look around and try to find the issue. Commitment to winning is running the floor, rebounding, taking care of the basketball; it's not really about shots going in or not. And we haven't done that consistently enough, and our record shows that.”

The Warriors have had some rough losses this season, but they've also had some good wins. The key for them is consistency and figuring out the roles on the team. They have the right amount of veteran leadership on the team, and it would not be a surprise if they figured things out sooner rather than later. Also, with Curry back, that should make things easier.