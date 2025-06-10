Recently, the Golden State Warriors' 2024-25 season came to an end with a five game loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The Warriors were without Stephen Curry for the majority of the series, which opened up the door for rotational players like Jonathan Kuminga to see extended minutes.

Kuminga had mostly been out of Steve Kerr's rotation for the latter half of the regular season and into the playoffs following the trade acquisition of Jimmy Butler, but he performed well in his minutes against the Timberwolves in the postseason.

Kuminga is slated to hit free agency this offseason, and recently, a video was released on social media showing the young wing putting in some work (per warriorsworld on X).

https://x.com/warriorsworld/status/1932317243255476675

It has also been reported that the Warriors are likely to resign Kuminga this offseason as opposed to watching him go to another team, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area (via Ball Report).

An interesting dynamic for Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga once figured to be one of the major building blocks of the post-Stephen Curry era of Warriors basketball. Kuminga won a championship in his rookie season as a member of the 2022 Golden State team but saw his production take off in the following two seasons on both ends of the floor.

However, concerns about his ability to play within Golden State's Curry-centric system as well as his redundancy with Jimmy Butler on the roster called into question whether the Warriors' brass saw Kuminga as a part of their future at all as this summer approaches.

Kuminga's play against the Timberwolves likely helped them make the decision that they want to keep him around. With Curry out of the lineup, Kuminga showcased his versatility and improved outside shooting ability against Minnesota, helping keep Golden State afloat in some of the games even if they weren't able to pull through and win them.

It remains unclear how much money Kuminga will command on his new contract this summer, but it seems that he and the Warriors are on better terms than they were just a few months ago.