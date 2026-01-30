The drama surrounding Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is the gift that keeps on giving.

Or so it seems.

Fans quickly speculated after it was revealed that Kuminga left the Warriors' recently concluded five-game road trip early. Many believed that he went home to pack his stuff as Kuminga was going to be moved to a different team.

Coach Steve Kerr, however, clarified that it had nothing to do with Kuminga's trade demand.

“He came home a couple of days ago to really focus on rehab, and so we're hoping that he's not out for too long and that he'll be able to play. But it literally is one of those things where it's just day-to-day,” said Kerr in an interview with “Willard & Dibs.”

The 23-year-old Kuminga is nursing a knee injury he sustained against the Dallas Mavericks on January 22. He was playing well before that, taking advantage of the added minutes in the absence of Jimmy Butler, who will be out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

Kuminga recently issued a trade demand, as he has grown unhappy with his minimal role on the Warriors.

Curiously enough, Kerr said he wishes that Kuminga would play again soon. When the fifth-year wingman was healthy, Kerr rarely picked him to play. Kuminga has only appeared in 20 games this season.

Multiple teams are reportedly interested in Kuminga. His knee injury, however, has thrown a monkey wrench into the situation. Surely, the coming days will be extremely crucial for the Warriors.