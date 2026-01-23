The Golden State Warriors are still reeling from the season-ending knee injury of Jimmy Butler, and now, they might also lose the player who's supposed to soak up his minutes after Jonathan Kuminga suffered a knee injury on Thursday.

Kuminga was driving to the rim in the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center when he suddenly lost his footing as he was about to go for a layup. Kuminga limped to the baseline and caught his breath.

Jonathan Kuminga has gone back to the Warriors locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury on this play:pic.twitter.com/UmokAalcBg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2026

The Warriors later announced that Kuminga will sit out the rest of the game, as reported by ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

Kuminga finished with 10 points on 3-of-3 shooting, two assists, and two steals in nine minutes off the bench.

He also had a strong performance in their win over the Toronto Raptors, 145-127, on Tuesday. He tallied 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, five rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes off the bench. It was the Warriors' first game after the unfortunate news about Butler.

Everything will get trickier for Golden State if the 23-year-old Kuminga is sidelined for an extended period. It will be harder to ship the young forward, who already demanded a trade amid his reduced role. Some theorized that the Warriors might not want to part ways with Kuminga anymore after Butler went down, but that would be in jeopardy as well if he misses more time.

In a nutshell, the Warriors cannot seem to catch a break.

As of writing, the Warriors are trailing the Mavericks in the third quarter.