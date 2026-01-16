No one was surprised to hear about Golden State Warriors Jonathan Kuminga's formal trade request this week; most of us had seen this coming, given that he was out of coach Steve Kerr's rotation and had an expiring deal. The 2026-27 season, which is worth $24.3 million, is a team option, but it won't be easy to move amid Kuminga's low trade value, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

One Western Conference team expressed a strong interest in acquiring Kuminga, but the reported offer didn't meet the Warriors' standards, Windhorst said, per ESPN's The Hoop Collective.

“I would just say the team that really wanted him was the Sacramento Kings. According to Anthony Slater and Shams reporting, they still want him now, and the Warriors have a standard they wanted for the deal,” Windhorst said. “They wouldn’t do the deal.

“There may be another team or two that have interest, but with all due respect for my former colleague here at ESPN, Scott Perry, the Kings are not known for being thought leaders, so what does it say that people aren’t beating down the doors for this guy when he was a restricted free agent?”

With Kuminga sitting on the bench for most of the season without any indication that the Warriors are close to striking a deal, it's clear that his trade value isn't all that high, especially days removed from his formal trade request.

“There isn’t robust interest in him because if there was, he would’ve already been traded or signed by somebody else last summer,” Windhorst added. “I’m saying, why has this led to so much consternation. If he is a player of value, the struggling Warriors would be playing him.”

For Brian Windhorst, the Warriors' struggle to develop Kuminga into an everyday player is an indication that there's more to be desired in Jonathan's game, something most teams are realizing a change of scenery won't fix. Kuminga is in his fifth season with the Warriors.

Jimmy Butler on Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga's trade request

Warriors veteran Jimmy Butler reacted to Jonathan Kuminga's trade request after Thursday's 126-113 win against the Knicks. While Kuminga isn't a shoo-in for playing time for coach Steve Kerr, he's a popular guy in the Warriors' locker room, Butler says.

Butler endorsed Kuminga as an ideal teammate, and the utmost professional, he said, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“That has nothing to do with us. We love [Jonathan Kuminga] in this locker room. That's not going to change,” Butler said. “If he happens to not be here, we still rock with JK. I speak for everybody. I don't care. We love that guy. I wish him the best here. I wish him the best wherever. It doesn't change. We don't listen to the noise. I hope he doesn't listen to the noise. He keeps coming in with a smile, doing what he's supposed to be do and being the ultimate pro.”

The Warriors have until February 5 — the NBA's trade deadline — to make a move.