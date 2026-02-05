It was a busy day in the Bay Area, as the Golden State Warriors traded Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis. After the Warriors trade for the big man, Kendrick Perkins made a brutal admission about Porzingis.

"I forgot he still played basketball to be honest with you. I haven't heard his name til tonight" Kendrick Perkins initial reaction to the Jonathan Kuminga, Kristaps Porzingis trade 😅

pic.twitter.com/DrFn3GDfyG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 5, 2026

Perkins stated that he had not heard Porzingis' name for weeks and that he had done nothing for a while. Additionally, he stated that he did not believe it moved the needle for the Warriors. The Warriors likely made the Porzingis trade because they had fallen out of the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. Significantly, they had needed a big man and wanted to chase Antetokounmpo, but were unable to assemble the pieces necessary.

Porzingis will slot in as the new starting center, and averaged 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 45.7% from the floor over just 17 games for the Hawks. Now, he will join a lineup that features Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Draymond Green. Also, it will reunite him with Al Horford, with whom he played on the Boston Celtics.

Kuminga played nearly five seasons with the Warriors. However, his issues over playing time, among other factors, led to this trade. Kuminga averaged 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 45.4% of his shots from the floor this season.

Fans had plenty to say about the Porzingis trade, with opinions discussing both sides. Significantly, both will get a change of scenery. While Porzingis was not on the Hawks for a long time, it was nearly evident that the experiment was likely not working. Currently, the Warriors are in eighth place in the stacked Western Conference, and Porzingis will have a chance to help the team get back to the playoffs.