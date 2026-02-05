Updated Feb 5, 2026 at 12:47 AM ET

Jonathan Kuminga had his wish granted after the Golden State Warriors shipped him to the Atlanta Hawks a day before the trade deadline.

The Warriors also traded Buddy Hield, getting Kristaps Porzingis in return, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.

Kuminga demanded a trade from the Warriors after growing more discontented with his minimal role in coach Steve Kerr's rotation. Kerr has repeatedly touted Kuminga's potential, but has remained apprehensive about giving him more playing time, citing bad on-court habits.

Fans had similar comments following Kuminga's move to the Hawks, saying he's finally free.

“Happy to see Kuminga is a free man. What a waste of talent in Golden State,” said @krunasty.

“So happy for Jonathan Kuminga. Finally free!” echoed @CoachSDuke.

“I’m happy for Kuminga that he’s free, and now he will get to go play. I’m definitely going to continue to support him and root for him,” wrote @ceejaytalksball.

“My boy Kuminga is free at last,” posted @realclash11.

@PMR777200542481 had the perfect meme to sum it up.

Kuminga’s immediate reaction to finally being free from the Shawshank Warriors… pic.twitter.com/y05lh9j3k8 — PMR (@PMR777200542481) February 5, 2026

The 23-year-old Kuminga will join the youth movement in Atlanta and team up with the core of Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu.

The Warriors had high hopes for Kuminga when they drafted him as the seventh overall pick in 2021. He, however, didn't pan out, as Kerr chose to stick with more experienced players.

While the draft is always better in hindsight, it's worth noting that Golden State chose Kuminga over Johnson, Franz Wagner, Alperen Sengun, and Trey Murphy III.