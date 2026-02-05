The Golden State Warriors have found their All-Star forward, but it is not Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Warriors acquired Kristaps Porzingis via a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, sending Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield in return.

The Warriors were rumored to trade for Antetokounmpo, who recently expressed his readiness to move on from the Milwaukee Bucks. Some claimed that Golden State will send a package headlined by Kuminga and Draymond Green in exchange for the two-time MVP.

But now that they have added Porzingis, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Warriors have stopped going after Antetokounmpo.

“The Warriors' pursuit of Giannis after a week is over. They have moved on. The Warriors made a pick-heavy offer last week and continued to have conversations going into this week with the Bucks. But they came to the belief over the last 24 hours that the Bucks were not going to be moving their two-time MVP at this trade deadline,” said Charania.

“We'll see if that holds true over the next 24 hours.”

Article Continues Below

"The Warriors' pursuit of Giannis [Antetokounmpo] after a week is over. They have moved on. The Warriors made a pick heavy offer last week continued to have conversations going into this week with the Bucks.” – @ShamsCharania

pic.twitter.com/8E4zeaD6r3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 5, 2026

While Porzingis is not on the level of Antetokounmpo, he still has the talent to shore up the Warriors' frontline. If he can stay healthy, he will be a two-way force for Golden State.

The 30-year-old Porzingis is set to return from a 13-game absence due to Achilles tendinitis.

The 31-year-old Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks to the championship in 2021, stated that he wants to retire in Milwaukee. He, however, also said he has to make a change if he is not on the same page with the team's vision.