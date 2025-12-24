There was trouble in paradise a few nights ago for the Golden State Warriors, as head coach Steve Kerr and Draymond Green got into a shouting match during a timeout against the Orlando Magic. That led to Green leaving the huddle, going to the locker room, and not returning to the game. Instead, he walked back out in street clothes.

Both sides have told their story, but many want to know what was said in the huddle during the timeout. Of course, there's always this one social media account that likes to play lip reader, and he may have caught what the two were saying to each other.

Green was allegedly seen saying “F— you,” and Kerr later responded saying “If you don’t want me to talk to you, then go home!”

What Steve Kerr Really Said To Draymond Green In Their Heated Argument👀: Green: “F*ck you!” Kerr: “If you don’t want me to talk to you, then go home!” Draymond kept going, and Kerr replied: “How am I supposed to coach you, Dray?” pic.twitter.com/NKb3BYDSHV — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) December 24, 2025

Green kept going back and forth with Kerr, and it was uncertain what he was saying, but Kerr allegedly said, “How am I supposed to coach you, Dray?”

That's when Green eventually stormed off and went to the back, and the Warriors played the remainder of the game without him. Luckily for the Warriors, they were still able to win the game.

After the game, Green was asked what happened between the two.

“Tempers spilled over, and I thought it was best that I got out of there,” Green said. “I don’t think it was a situation that was going to get better. It was just best to remove myself.”

Kerr also added his thoughts.

“We had it out a little bit,” Kerr said. “He made his decision to go back to the locker room to cool off. That's all I'm going to say about it. Everything is private.”

It doesn't look like there will be any punishment for Green, and he will continue to play games for the Warriors.