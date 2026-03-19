The Toronto Blue Jays are currently counting down the days until the 2026 MLB season gets underway later this month. The Blue Jays are looking to bounce back after narrowly missing out on a World Series championship last year against the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven grueling games.

One of the big questions for the Blue Jays heading into this season regards the availability of starting pitcher Shane Bieber, who will be sidelined for the opening chunk of the season as he recovers from a forearm injury.

Recently, MLB insider Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet provided the latest update on Bieber's status as the spring training period continues.

“Shane Bieber (forearm) continues to throw from flat ground at Blue Jays camp,” reported Zwelling on X, formerly Twitter.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider also provided an update on Bieber's condition.

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“He’s progressing well, feeling good, hitting every benchmark he needs to hit. Not putting a timeline on it, but we’re looking at hopefully touching the mound here fairly soon,” said Schneide.

The Blue Jays would certainly like to have Bieber back out on the mound sooner rather than later, although rushing him back would likely be detrimental in the long run.

The Blue Jays had a mixed bag of an offseason, watching star shortstop Bo Bichette walk out the door in free agency to join the New York Mets, although they were to convince aging star pitcher Max Scherzer to come back for another year, after he nearly captured another World Series last season.

It remains to be seen how the Blue Jays will bounce back mentally after being oh so close to a first-ever World Series ring. Fans will get their first look at the team when the regular season gets underway on March 26.