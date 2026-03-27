The Golden State Warriors are in a crisis, as nothing has gone right for them in the past few weeks.

The only thing that could save them is the return of Stephen Curry, who is still nursing a knee injury. It was recently reported that he will begin participating in full practices in the coming days.

Despite their slump, Curry has maintained a positive disposition, even joking with the media. Also, it seems he does not turn down a conversation about one of his favorite topics: Golf.

NBA reporter Leigh Ellis talked to the two-time MVP about his experience playing in the Masters a few years ago. When asked about his final score, Curry had a clever response.

“I don't kiss and tell about it. I did birdie the first hole. I wanted to make sure I saw the rest of the course, but I was gonna have, guaranteed, a great day after that,” said Curry in the video posted by Ellis.

The 37-year-old guard is widely considered the best golfer in the NBA, with some even claiming he could be a professional.

Ellis also asked Curry what NBA accolade he would be willing to trade in exchange for the green jacket in the Masters.

Article Continues Below

“I'd trade one of my three-point contest wins. I have two, so I won a spare. That would not be an equal trade though,” replied the four-time champion with a smile.

Curry has been a fixture in pro-am tournaments over the years, while also encouraging other NBA players to try golf.

He even issued a welcoming message to LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers when he finally picked up the sport last year.

In the meantime, Curry, who has been limited to only 39 games this season, will look to ramp up his individual on-court training before joining full practices.