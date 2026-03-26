De'Anthony Melton continues to keep the faith in the Golden State Warriors' playoff chances despite the multiple injuries the team has suffered throughout the 2025-26 season.

Injuries have been the name of the Warriors' campaign despite their efforts to give Stephen Curry and their veteran star core one last deep playoff run for a championship. Jimmy Butler III tore his ACL earlier this campaign and Moses Moody tore his patellar tendon this past week.

This puts the Warriors in a brutal spot as they are in the mix of the play-in tournament. As a result, they will try to compete for the seventh or eighth seeds. Despite this brutal situation, Melton provided an optimistic stance about the team's playoff hopes as long as Curry and Al Horford are available and remain productive in the rotation.

“We can compete with any team… We just beat Houston, had good battles with San Antonio (earlier this year). We lost a lot of our guys and took OKC to the wire,” Melton said, via 95.7 The Game.

What lies ahead for De'Anthony Melton, Warriors

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The Warriors are undoubtedly better when Stephen Curry is on the court, giving them a better chance as a playoff contender. However, he continues to recover from his knee injury as the team needs him to be fully healthy.

De'Anthony Melton has been active in the rotation as he's provided a spark in the Warriors' offense. Throughout 42 appearances this season, he is averaging 13 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is shooting 41.5% from the field, including 28.8% from beyond the arc, and 82.7% from the free-throw line.

Golden State has a 35-38 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies while trailing the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

After winning back-to-back games, the Warriors will look forward to their next matchup at home. They host the Washington Wizards as tip-off will take place on March 27 at 10 p.m. ET.