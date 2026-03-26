Brooklyn Nets rookie Ben Saraf continued a breakout stretch on Wednesday. The 6-foot-6 point guard posted 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from three with seven assists and four turnovers during a 109-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors. He delivered one of the Nets' top highlights of the season during the final minute of the tightly contested matchup.

With the Nets trailing 106-104 with 50 seconds remaining, Saraf drove and threw down a poster dunk over Draymond Green to tie the game. The play came after he drove and scored a go-ahead bucket with the game tied with two minutes remaining.

Ben Saraf drives and dunks all over Draymond Green to tie the game. Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/uCj5oKrWij — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 26, 2026

Ben Saraf drives, pump fakes Kristaps Porzingis in the paint, sends him flying, and scores the clutch layup to beat the shot clock with a marvelous step through WHAT A MOVE!

ICE IN HIS VEINS#NetsWorld בן שרף חודר לכיוון הטבעת, שולח את קריטפס פורזינגיס לקטוף תפוזים עם הטעיית… pic.twitter.com/Bkx1jT8DqX — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) March 26, 2026

Down one in the final seconds, Jordi Fernandez called the rookie's number again. Saraf drove left but was unable to convert a go-ahead layup over De'Anthony Melton as Brooklyn dropped its ninth straight game.

“I wanted the ball in [Ben's] hands. I wanted him to touch the paint. I mean, seven assists tonight, 5-for-9 from the field. He was aggressive, and the play before he just had an incredible dunk. That was the thought process,” Fenrnadez said of the final play.

Following a slow start to his rookie campaign, Saraf is finding his groove while stepping into an expanded role to close the season.

Ben Saraf continues encouraging stretch during Nets' tight loss vs. Warriors

Article Continues Below

The Israeli floor general has shouldered increased ball-handling responsibilities amid injuries to Egor Demin and Michael Porter Jr. Over his last eight games, he's averaged 12.3 points on 46.2 percent shooting with 4.5 assists and 3.1 turnovers in 26.6 minutes per game.

Saraf's on-ball advantage creation, a main selling point surrounding his skill set entering the draft, has been on full display. The 19-year-old is averaging 14.9 drives per game over his last eight appearances, the most on the team by a wide margin, and shooting 51.1 percent. He's attempting 6.2 free throws per 100 possessions during the stretch and converting 85.7 percent.

“I feel like every time that I'm in the right mindset of going aggressive to the rim and being under control, something good comes out of it. So I just need to stick to that mindset,” the rookie said.

Saraf's two made threes on Wednesday were a welcome sight for the Nets, as he was 13-of-67 (19.4 percent) entering the matchup. The No. 26 pick's defensive improvement has impressed Brooklyn's coaching staff. He posted two steals on Wednesday as the Nets forced the Warriors into a season-high 26 turnovers.

Saraf played a key role in slowing down Jalen Brunson during Brooklyn's near-upset of the New York Knicks on Friday. The rookie guarded Brunson for extended stretches as the Nets held the Knicks star to 17 points on 7-of-19 shooting.