To say Will Smith had a very good 31st birthday as the Los Angeles Dodgers attempted to close out the Arizona Diamondbacks on Opening Weekend would be an understatement.

First and foremost, he got to watch his daughters, Layton and Charlotte, throw out the first pitch before LA's third game of the 2026 MLB season, a touching moment as his team looked for the sweep. Smith also received another gift in the form of a bobblehead celebrating his Game 7 home run in the World Series; one he shared with the fans who packed out Blue Heaven.

And yet, deep into Game 3, with LA down one in the eighth inning, it was Smith who gave a gift back to the organization that made him into a certified star, blasting a two-run bomb into the stands to give his team the lead and eventually, the win over the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith WON IT for the Dodgers with this HR in the 8th 🔥 What an ending for Will on his birthday and bobblehead night!

pic.twitter.com/Kwc2oyjPWt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 29, 2026

Will the Dodgers exclusively win comebacks in 2026? At this point, it's impossible to say.

Drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft all the way back in 2016, Smith has exclusively played professionally for the Dodgers, taking over the starting job from Austin Barnes early in his career and never looking back. Smith has been named to three All-Star games, has won three World Series rings, and was named to his second All-MLB team in 2025, a fitting reward for the 10-year, $140 million contract extension he was rewarded the year prior.

Will Smith continue to ride this momentum to even more awards and honors in 2026? Only time will tell, but after rewarding Dave Roberts with a game-winning home run while hitting out of his former four hole, it's clear America's Catcher is going to keep producing even now that he's turned 31.