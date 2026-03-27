The Washington Wizards visit the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Alex Sarr is on the injury report alongside Bilal Coulibaly, with both players listed as questionable. Sarr is dealing with a left toe injury, while Coulibaly has a foot injury. Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated before the end of the regular season. Here's everything we know about Alex Sarr's injury and his playing status vs. the Warriors.
Alex Sarr injury status vs. Warriors
Given Alex Sarr was upgraded to questionable on the injury report, it gives some hope that he'll return in Friday's matchup against the Warriors. After the Wizards' 132-111 to the Thunder last Saturday, Sarr was ruled out for the following two matchups.
With a 133-110 blowout win against the Jazz, the Wizards snapped a 16-game losing streak on Wednesday. Julian Reese led with 26 points and 17 rebounds. Jaden Hardy finished with 21 points and Will Riley added 19 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.
As for the question of is Alex Sarr is playing tonight versus the Warriors tonight, the answer is maybe.
Wizards injury report
Bilal Coulibaly — Questionable — Right Retrocalcaneal; bursitis
Anthony Davis — Out — Left finger; sprain
Kyshawn George — Out — Left elbow; sprain
Tre Johnson — Questionable — Right foot; sprain
D'Angelo Russell — Out — Not with team
Alex Sarr — Questionable — Left big toe; capsulitis
Tristan Vukcevic — Questionable — Low back; tightness
Cam Whitmore — Out — Right shoulder; deep vein thrombosis
Trae Young — Out — Low back; pain; right quad contusion
Warriors injury report
Jimmy Butler III — Out — Right ACL; surgery
Seth Curry — Out — Right adductor; strain
Stephen Curry — Out — Right patellofemoral; pain syndrome
Al Horford — Out — Right soleus; strain
Moses Moody — Out — Left patellar tendon; rapture
Quinten Post — Out — Right foot; injury management