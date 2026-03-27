The Washington Wizards visit the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. Alex Sarr is on the injury report alongside Bilal Coulibaly, with both players listed as questionable. Sarr is dealing with a left toe injury, while Coulibaly has a foot injury. Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated before the end of the regular season. Here's everything we know about Alex Sarr's injury and his playing status vs. the Warriors.

Alex Sarr injury status vs. Warriors

Given Alex Sarr was upgraded to questionable on the injury report, it gives some hope that he'll return in Friday's matchup against the Warriors. After the Wizards' 132-111 to the Thunder last Saturday, Sarr was ruled out for the following two matchups.

With a 133-110 blowout win against the Jazz, the Wizards snapped a 16-game losing streak on Wednesday. Julian Reese led with 26 points and 17 rebounds. Jaden Hardy finished with 21 points and Will Riley added 19 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

As for the question of is Alex Sarr is playing tonight versus the Warriors tonight, the answer is maybe.

Wizards injury report

Bilal Coulibaly — Questionable — Right Retrocalcaneal; bursitis

Anthony Davis — Out — Left finger; sprain

Kyshawn George — Out — Left elbow; sprain

Tre Johnson — Questionable — Right foot; sprain

D'Angelo Russell — Out — Not with team

Alex Sarr — Questionable — Left big toe; capsulitis

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Tristan Vukcevic — Questionable — Low back; tightness

Cam Whitmore — Out — Right shoulder; deep vein thrombosis

Trae Young — Out — Low back; pain; right quad contusion

Warriors injury report

Jimmy Butler III — Out — Right ACL; surgery

Seth Curry — Out — Right adductor; strain

Stephen Curry — Out — Right patellofemoral; pain syndrome

Al Horford — Out — Right soleus; strain

Moses Moody — Out — Left patellar tendon; rapture

Quinten Post — Out — Right foot; injury management