The Golden State Warriors are in dire straits. After losing Jimmy Butler to a devastating season-ending ACL tear during Monday’s 135-112 win over the Miami Heat, the spotlight has shifted directly to the fractured relationship between head coach Steve Kerr and forward Jonathan Kuminga.

With Kuminga sidelined for 16 straight games as a healthy scratch, frustrated fans have aimed their fire at Kerr. But former NBA champion Richard Jefferson isn't having any of it. Speaking on the Road Trippin’ Show, Jefferson delivered a blunt reality check to those questioning the future Hall of Fame coach.

“Steve Kerr is one of the best coaches in the league,” Jefferson said. “The man has 10 championships. SHUT UP. If you think you know more than somebody with 10 championships, as a player, played with MJ, played with Tim Duncan… we can’t have a conversation.”

Richard Jefferson fires back at people who think they can criticize Steve Kerr over Kuminga situation “Steve Kerr is one of the best coaches in the league. If the argument is Steve Kerr vs Kuminga, and yall are trying to choose that dynamic, let me help you out. Steve Kerr is… pic.twitter.com/0emMapATHQ — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) January 20, 2026

The tension peaked when Kuminga reportedly requested a trade on Jan. 15. However, Butler’s injury has forced a desperate pivot. Before going down, Butler was a force, tallying 17 points and 4 assists in just 21 minutes against his former team. His absence leaves a massive void that Kerr admitted Kuminga “could be” the one to fill.

Despite the benching, the Warriors showed flashes of their potential in the win over Miami. Stephen Curry put up a double-double with 19 points and 11 assists, while Moses Moody added 13 points in a starting role.

Whether the 25-19 Warriors can mend the fence with Kuminga remains the biggest question in San Francisco. But for Jefferson, the credentials of the man making the decisions are non-negotiable.