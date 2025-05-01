The Houston Rockets stayed alive on Wednesday night with a big win at home to fight off elimination. The Golden State Warriors came into Game 5 leading the series 3-1, and they had an opportunity to advance to the next round of the NBA Playoffs. They will have to wait until Game 6 now as the Rockets were dominant. Houston won the game 131-116, and things got chippy at the end between Trayce Jackson-Davis and Alperen Sengun.

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Alperen Sengun had to be separated after getting into it 😳pic.twitter.com/CtDtHjjD2a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

After Dillon Brooks went down on the play, there were a couple of different scuffles that ensued. Pat Spencer was involved as well, but Trayce Jackson-Davis gave Alperen Sengun a pretty good shove, and the two players had to be separated.

The Rockets completely dominated the Warriors from start to finish on Wednesday night. The game was close for the first few minutes, but it didn't take Houston long to pull away. The lead was up to 16 by the end of the first quarter, and the Rockets led by 27 at halftime.

Golden State did make things a little bit closer in the second half as the deficit was trimmed to 13 at one point in the fourth quarter, but it never got close enough to make the fans at the Toyota Center nervous. The Rockets closed out the game strong to pick up the dominant win, and they are now down 3-2 in the series.

Coming into this game, the Rockets were down 3-1 and the Warriors were in complete control of the series. However, there is only one more game at home for Golden State. Houston did its job and defended home court, and now the team is just one road win away from taking control of the series. It will be tied if the Rockets take Game 6 in San Francisco, and Game 7 would be back in Houston. The Warriors do not want to come back to the Toyota Center for a win-or-go-home contest.