The Golden State Warriors have become known for closing out series in cutthroat fashion in recent years, and they have another chance to do so in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. However, things aren't going according to plan through two quarters. After 24 minutes, the Rockets have a dominating 76-49 lead and appear poised to force a Game 6 back in San Francisco.

The Warriors failed to get into a groove right from the get-go. Stephen Curry picked up two early fouls, and neither he nor Jimmy Butler scored a point in the first quarter. Amen Thompson was a menace on the defensive end of the floor throughout the first half while Fred VanVleet and the rest of the Houston supporting cast made shots on the other end.

Despite how well Houston played, the lackadaisical performance from the Warriors was the story of the first half. Fans dunked on the 2022 champs on social media for the poor performance.

How amen doin curry rn pic.twitter.com/zCdZgALuaH — M!key (@mike_dada1) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Warriors only down 27 at halftime. If they can get prime Steph prime Durant and prime klay back I think they have a good chance at coming back — Risky Clique (@IntranetComedy) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Steph Curry the best Point guard of all Time pic.twitter.com/GGlMC8YXBZ — D.Ace 🇰🇿 (@Roi_d_Elden3) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Playoff Jimmy” is 1/7 btw — ⌚️ (@kanyethicc) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

It will take an heroic effort for the Warriors to come all the way back and win, and it would be hard for Golden State to not already be thinking about Game 6 back at home. There will be a lot of pressure on them heading into that game, as it is the only chance that Curry and company have to close it out at home.

The Rockets may have found some answers on the defensive end while making a ton of shots on offense. Houston has mixed in a zone against Golden State, especially when Curry is off the floor, that has completely flummoxed the Warriors and held them scoreless for some long stretches of this first half.

If the Rockets do indeed end up closing out this game, the Warriors will surely make some adjustments heading back home. However, Houston is clearly a hungry team that is starting to round into form and has nothing to lose, and that is showing in this dominant Game 5 performance.