Alperen Sengun joined Nikola Jokic in an exclusive club during the Houston Rockets' 131-116 win against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the West First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

In 31 minutes of action, Sengun finished with a stat line of 15 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and two blocks. He shot 6-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Sengun was actively playmaking throughout the course of the first half. He constantly moved the ball to the Rockets' benefit, creating eight assists in the process.

As a result, he became the second center in NBA playoff history to record eight assists in any half. The first: Jokic himself, according to StatMamba.

What's next for Alperen Sengun, Rockets

Alperen Sengun and the Rockets refused to have their season end at home, resulting in them dominating the Warriors from start to finish in Game 5.

The offense flourished in the first quarter, scoring 40 points as they led by 16. They maintained their rhythm in the second quarter, outscoring Golden State 36-25 to boast a huge lead and never look back. This proved evident when Steve Kerr removed the Warriors' starters in the second half.

The Rockets shot 55% from the field, including 43% from beyond the arc, and 84% from the free-throw line. Even though they lost 49-39 in rebounds, the hosts did more than enough offensively to keep the visitors at bay and keep their season alive for one more game.

Five players scored in double-digits on Houston's behalf, including Sengun. Fred VanVleet led the way with 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, including 4-of-6 from downtown. Amen Thompson came next with 25 points and six rebounds while Dillon Brooks provided 24 points.

The Rockets will hope to a force a Game 7 when they face the Warriors on the road in Game 6. The contest will take place on May 2.