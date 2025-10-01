After finally getting the Jonathan Kuminga extension out of the way, the Warriors have reunited Stephen and Seth Curry in Golden State.

Taking to social media to announce the decision to reunite the Curry Brothers in Golden State ahead of training camp on Wednesday, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania officially broke the news, noting when fans will be able to see the duo on the court together once more.

“Free agent guard Seth Curry has agreed to a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania wrote. “Seth and Stephen Curry team up on the Warriors beginning with training camp on Wednesday.”

Originally making his way to the NBA as an undrafted free agent out of Duke, Seth Curry signed his first contract with the Warriors all the way back in August of 2013, where he was a hopeful backcourt partner for his brother Stephen. Although he was ultimately waived before the start of the season, he ended up beginning his career with the then-D-League Santa Cruz Warriors, a team he would play with on multiple occasions during his NBA career.

From there, Curry bounced around the NBA, playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, and Dallas Mavericks, arguably his signature team. Though his run with the Mavs ultimately didn't last, moving to the Philadelphia 76ers and then the Brooklyn Nets, he returned to Dallas to serve as a shooting specialist next to Luka Doncic.

After spending the 2024-25 season playing in Charlotte, Curry's career now comes full circle with another contract with the Warriors, where he will compete in training camp alongside other offseason additions like Al Horford for a long-rumored reunion with his brother, even if he may not ultimately sign a full NBA contract with Golden State until November, when the team will have more flexibility according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.