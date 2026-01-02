The Tennessee Titans have been through some changes this season, most importantly, firing head coach Brian Callahan earlier in the year. Things did not get much better for the team after that move, and they're looking to make sure things improve after this season.

Before the season ends, the Titans have decided to make more changes, as Mike Borgonzi and Chad Brinker will have some new responsibilities moving forward, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Tennessee has restructured its front office to have Titans GM Mike Borgonzi spearhead the team’s head coaching search and control the team’s 53-man roster. He now will report directly to Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk. Chad Brinker will continue to oversee the salary cap, research and development, and analytics. Neither person’s title changes, but there is now a clear delineation of duties and the two men agreed on the adjusted front-office format,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Amy Adams Strunk wrote a statement about the changes being made and noted that both Borgonzi and Brinker will report to her, as their goal is to “return the football team to the championshipcaliber you deserve.”

“A few weeks ago, Chad and Mike approached me to discuss their evaluation of this past season,” Strunk wrote. “Over the past few years, several job descriptions in our football organization were established to address specific situations and challenges that existed at the time. After working together for the past year, they believe – and I agree – there is long-term benefit to clarifying and honing the focus areas of our football leadership.”

It will be interesting to see what direction the franchise goes in moving forward, and the first step is finding a coach that aligns with their team and what they want to accomplish.