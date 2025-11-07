The Golden State Warriors had a negative injury update to share regarding the status of superstar guard Stephen Curry ahead of Friday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Curry missed the Warriors' previous matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, a contest they lost by a 121-116 score. He took part in the team's first eight games of the season before joining the sidelines due to an illness.

Unfortunately for Golden State, the illness hasn't gone away yet for Curry. As a result, he will miss the squad's upcoming duel with the Nuggets on Friday night, per reporter Anthony Slater. The matchup marks the team's opener of group play in the NBA Cup.

“Steph Curry will not play tomorrow against the Nuggets in Denver. Remains out with an illness. Symptoms worsened yesterday. Jimmy Butler is questionable to return. Draymond Green is probable,” Slater wrote.

Prior to the illness, Curry has been averaging 26.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He is shooting 45.4% from the field, including 38.9% from beyond the arc, and 95.3% from the free-throw line.

What's next for Warriors after Stephen Curry announcement

The Warriors will go through their second straight game without Stephen Curry's elite services. As a result, they will be due for a tough matchup against the Nuggets.

Golden State will hope for both Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green to be ready to go against a potent Denver squad that has Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray playing at a high level to start the year. Both teams have championship aspirations following the roster changes they made over the offseason, making this showdown a big one for both sides.

The Warriors will turn to Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, and Will Richard to have bigger impacts on the court with Curry remaining absent. Having won the first regular-season matchup against Denver at home, they will be aware of the tougher circumstances with this contest being in enemy territory.

The Warriors will continue preparation for their matchup against the Nuggets. The contest will take place on Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.