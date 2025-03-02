Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry continues to accomplish feats that can even surprise himself.

After a 56-point explosion against the Orlando Magic, Curry had a highlight against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday that he didn't do since the 2018-19 campaign.

Midway through the fourth quarter with the 76ers up 109-102, Golden State forced a turnover as they found a wide-open Curry on the other side of the court. Buddy Hield made the steal as he threw the ball to the star guard, who jumped in the air as he threw down the one-handed dunk.

Dunking is a skill Curry can do but it doesn't happen often. Case in point, that dunk marked the first Curry had since the 2018-19 season.

How Stephen Curry, Warriors played against 76ers

Despite Stephen Curry's efforts to will his team to victory, the Golden State Warriors fell short in the 126-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

The game was close between the two teams, exchanging blows all the way until the end of the fourth quarter. However, the Warriors were unable to contain Quentin Grimes, who burst out a 44-point outing to lead the 76ers to the huge road win.

Curry finished with 29 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, and a steal. He shot 10-of-18 from the field, including 5-of-12 from beyond the arc. Quinten Post followed suit with 16 points and nine rebounds, Gary Payton II had 15 points and seven rebounds, Gui Santos scored 14 points, while Draymond Green provided 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The team was without Jimmy Butler due to injury.

Golden State fell to 32-28 on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings. They trail the Los Angeles Clippers by 0.5 games and the Houston Rockets by five games.

Following the loss to the 76ers, ending their five-game win streak, the Warriors will look to rebound in their next matchup on the road. They face the Charlotte Hornets on March 3 at 7 p.m. ET.