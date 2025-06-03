Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is looking into avenues he can pursue when he officially retires from playing in the NBA. Following in the footsteps of NFL legend Tom Brady is one of them.

Curry took part in an interview with CNBC for his upcoming documentary “Curry Inc.” One of the topics he discussed was his future plans after retirement, which involves going into the broadcasting booth.

“I would be more patient,” said Curry, who noted that Brady moved directly into the Fox broadcast booth after retirement and his current Warriors teammate Draymond Green has been a TNT Sports NBA analyst for years as an active player.

“I think about what would be the right opportunity for me, ’cause anything that I do, I want to be all in on it. Right now, just doing your homework on the different pathways and options that might be available.”

What lies ahead for Stephen Curry, Warriors

At age 37, Stephen Curry continues to represent the Warriors with pride as one of the best NBA players.

However, his age is a big sign that the end of his playing career is near. While he has the endurance and skillset to continue playing at a high level, there will come a point that Curry decides to hang up his jersey.

Curry finished his 16th season in the NBA. He averaged 24.5 points, six assists and 4.4 rebounds per game after 70 appearances. A hamstring injury in the West Semis against the Minnesota Timberwolves ended his postseason early. Despite that, he produced 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists in the eight contests he took part in.

The Warriors will continue retooling their roster to maximize their star core in Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler III. Golden State flourished in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign after landing Butler from the Miami Heat. It will be worth seeing how the team does after a full offseason and getting to play with this trio from day one of the upcoming 2025-26 season.