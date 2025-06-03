Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is looking into avenues he can pursue when he officially retires from playing in the NBA. Following in the footsteps of NFL legend Tom Brady is one of them.

Curry took part in an interview with CNBC for his upcoming documentary “Curry Inc.” One of the topics he discussed was his future plans after retirement, which involves going into the broadcasting booth.

“I would be more patient,” said Curry, who noted that Brady moved directly into the Fox broadcast booth after retirement and his current Warriors teammate Draymond Green has been a TNT Sports NBA analyst for years as an active player.

“I think about what would be the right opportunity for me, ’cause anything that I do, I want to be all in on it. Right now, just doing your homework on the different pathways and options that might be available.”

What lies ahead for Stephen Curry, Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Warriors News
jonathan kuminga warriors
Why Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga ‘controls Dubs’ free agencyKenzo Fukuda ·
Featured image Stephen Curry
Warriors’ Stephen Curry leaves son starstruck with Mr. Beast video callDylan Fine ·
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) claps from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry makes ‘imposter syndrome’ confessionBrett Siegel ·
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) walks on the street during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco.
How former Warriors center James Wiseman could become 2-time NBA champion despite Pacers tradeBrett Siegel ·
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals future NBA ownership plans after retirementBenedetto Vitale ·
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) chat before a game at Chase Center.
Warriors’ Draymond Green drops ‘surgical’ truth bomb on Tyrese HaliburtonMalik Brown ·

At age 37, Stephen Curry continues to represent the Warriors with pride as one of the best NBA players.

However, his age is a big sign that the end of his playing career is near. While he has the endurance and skillset to continue playing at a high level, there will come a point that Curry decides to hang up his jersey.

Curry finished his 16th season in the NBA. He averaged 24.5 points, six assists and 4.4 rebounds per game after 70 appearances. A hamstring injury in the West Semis against the Minnesota Timberwolves ended his postseason early. Despite that, he produced 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists in the eight contests he took part in.

The Warriors will continue retooling their roster to maximize their star core in Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler III. Golden State flourished in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign after landing Butler from the Miami Heat. It will be worth seeing how the team does after a full offseason and getting to play with this trio from day one of the upcoming 2025-26 season.