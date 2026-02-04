Former NBA guard Lou Williams believes Stephen Curry may ultimately become the first player in league history to be honored with two statues outside an arena.

Williams shared the idea during the latest broadcast of FanDuel’s Run It Back when discussing whether Curry and Klay Thompson are deserving of statues following head coach Steve Kerr’s suggestion that Draymond Green should also receive one.

“Absolutely. And I think Steph Curry is going to be the first person in NBA history to have two statues outside of an arena because I think you put up a statue with the three of those guys because they’ve made a ton of history as a collective and Steph Curry being the global superstar that he is deserves one as an individual as well.”

Williams doubled down on the idea as the discussion continued.

“I’m making that case for him right here, right now. I think he’s the first person in NBA history to get two separate statues outside of an arena.”

The former Sixth Man of the Year explained his reasoning behind a single, shared statue for the longtime core of the Golden State Warriors, rather than multiple individual monuments.

“I don’t see them doing three individual statues for those guys. I think you do one to memorialize all those guys and what they’ve been able to do for the Golden State Warriors being four time champions. They did that as a group. They did that as a unit and I think Steph Curry on his own – what he’s been able to do, how he’s changed basketball and how kids around the world even in the league play basketball at this point. He deserves two as well and I could see that happening, for sure.”

Lou Williams cites Warriors dynasty as foundation of Stephen Curry’s legacy

Curry, Thompson and Green formed the foundation of one of the most dominant runs in modern NBA history. The trio helped Golden State reach five consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, capturing four championships and setting the league’s single-season wins record with a 73–9 campaign during the 2015–16 season.

Curry, 37, continues to build on a résumé that already includes two MVP awards and a Finals MVP. He remains the centerpiece of Golden State’s offense this season, averaging 27.2 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range. He has appeared in 39 games, logging 31.1 minutes per contest.

Despite Curry’s production, the Warriors have faced inconsistency. Golden State enters the next stretch of the schedule with a 27–24 record, placing them eighth in the Western Conference standings following a 113–94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Golden State will now head out on a brief two-game road trip, beginning Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns, who sit at 31–20. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT on Prime Video as the Warriors look to regain momentum in a tightly packed playoff race.

While any statue discussion remains hypothetical, Williams’ comments underscore how Curry’s legacy extends beyond championships and accolades, shaped by a historic era that redefined how the game is played.