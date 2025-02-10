The Golden State Warriors visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Stephen Curry is on the injury report after Jimmy Butler made his Warriors debut in Saturday's win, with both players listed as probable. Curry is dealing with left quad soreness after going for 34 points against the Chicago Bulls. Here's everything we know about Stephen Curry's injury and his playing status vs. the Bucks.

Stephen Curry injury status vs Bucks

Given Stephen Curry is questionable on the injury report, the assumption is there's a slim chance he could suit up against the Bucks. Curry has missed nine of the Warriors' 52 regular-season games played this season. However, he could reach double figures if he's eventually ruled out for Monday's matchup.

After the Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 135-127 on Sunday, Damian Lillard and the Bucks will look to carry that momentum into Monday on the second night of a back-to-back. The Warriors have dropped three of their last five games and will look to build off their 132-111 win against the Chicago Bulls after a 120-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last Thursday.

Amidst averaging 23.0 points, 6.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game this season, Curry is having another impactful season for the Warriors as the All-Star guard continues to lead his team at a high level. He's averaging 4.3 threes per game at a 39.2% clip. Adding Jimmy Butler to the equation should help as he was off to a productive start in his 25-point debut in Saturday's win against the Bulls.

Monday's matchup between the Warriors and Bucks will be its first of the regular season. The Bucks have dropped four of their last six games. However, they remain in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 29-23 record, while the Warriors are .500 (26-26) and in 11th place in the Western Conference.

Still, when it comes to the question of if Stephen Curry is playing tonight vs. the Bucks, the answer is maybe.