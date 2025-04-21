Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler played tag-team in the Golden State Warriors' 95-85 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the West First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Sunday night.

Curry and Butler combined for 56 points, making up over half of the Warriors' scoring throughout the game. They shot 22-of-38 from the field, including 6-of-11 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Curry reflected on how he and Butler played together after the game. Considering it was Butler's playoff debut as a Warrior, Curry had praise for how his co-star helped him and the Warriors.

“He's carried teams to the finals. And the idea of what he brings to us is another guy that's just comfortable with the ball in his hands to create for himself and for others, no matter what the situation is,” Curry said.

“He is a legitimate ball handler where we can give it to him in space on the post or at the elbow, wherever, and teams have to respect him. So if I can space [out] and give him room and keep the defense honest, that helps. And we've had really good chemistry since he's been here.”

"Well I didn't want to score three points [again], for sure" 😅@StephenCurry30 joined the Inside Guys to talk his 31-point night and chemistry with Jimmy Butler 🤝

What's next for Stephen Curry, Warriors

It was a huge victory for Stephen Curry and the Warriors to get on the road, stealing homecourt advantage from the Rockets as a result.

The Warriors are determined to maximize the remaining years of Curry's legendary career. Adding Jimmy Butler was a major example, which helped reignite the team's momentum to close out the 2024-25 regular season and give them a chance to make a deep playoff run.

Only three players scored in double-digits on Golden State's behalf in Sunday's matchup, including Curry and Butler. Curry led the team in scoring with 31 points to go with six rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He shot 12-of-19 overall, including 5-of-9 from downtown. Butler came next with 25 points and seven rebounds, while Brandin Podziemski came next with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Warriors will look to take a 2-0 series lead when they face the Rockets in Game 2. The contest will take place on April 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET.