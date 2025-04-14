The Golden State Warriors ended the regular season with a 124-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Forward Jonathan Kuminga was noticeably benched in Sunday's loss but teammate Stephen Curry sent him an inspiring message ahead of the play-in tournament.

During the postgame press conference, the 37-year-old point guard was asked what he hopes to see from Kuminga moving forward. Curry told his 22-year-old teammate to “just be ready,” according to KNBR. Stephen Curry wants Jonathan Kuminga to be ready and prepared in case his number does get called against the Memphis Grizzlies in Tuesday night's play-in tournament matchup.

“Just be ready… You never know when your moment will be there… it wasn't his time tonight. Against Memphis, it could be a game where he makes his presence felt.”

Kuminga didn't play a single minute against the Clippers. It may have been more of a strategic decision by the Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr. Not playing in the final game of the regular season should give the former first-round pick fresher legs against a tough Grizzlies team. However, had Golden State won, they would have had a chance to clinch the No. 6 seed and avoid the play-in tournament altogether.

As for Stephen Curry, he played 38 minutes where he led the team in points, ending his night with 36 points, three rebounds, and six assists. He'll remain as one of the featured players in the Warriors lineup as the franchise aims for a possible deep playoff run. The last time Golden State made the postseason was in the 2022 season when they lost 4-2 in a series to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

With Stephen Curry leading the way, Golden State has won four championships from 2015 to 2022. The organization hopes to win its fifth title in 10 years but must first overcome the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament. Things were looking rather bleak to begin this season, however, the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler ahead of the trade deadline to improve their chances.

Golden State will play Memphis on Tuesday night with the winner clinching a spot in the playoffs. Kuminga may earn a bigger role in this contest, especially if Kerr believes he's a mismatch advantage against the Grizzlies. Regardless, we should see plenty of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green in this game.