Stephen Curry had a message for critics of Jonathan Kuminga following the Golden State Warriors’ 123-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

After leading the Warriors with 37 points, six assists and three rebounds, Curry addressed ongoing scrutiny surrounding Kuminga’s performances. The 22-year-old forward returned to action after missing Tuesday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies and made an immediate impact off the bench.

Kuminga finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a block while shooting seven-of-12 from the field. He also posted a team-high plus-minus of +9 in 30 minutes.

Speaking postgame to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Curry pushed back on the relentless evaluation of his young teammate.

“I think we need to just let this guy play basketball,” Curry said. “We don’t have to have a declaration after every game. We don’t have to be in a situation where we are judging every minute he’s out there.”

Kuminga has taken on an increased role this season for Golden State and continues to show growth in key stretches. Through 42 games, he is averaging 16 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 45.8% from the field and 31.9% from three-point range.

Warriors close gap on Lakers for fourth in West as Stephen Curry backs Jonathan Kuminga’s development

The win marked the Warriors’ fourth straight and moved them to 45-31 on the season, currently placing them fifth in the Western Conference standings. They sit just one game behind the Lakers (46-30) and 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets (47-30) for the third seed as the regular season nears its conclusion.

Since February 8, Golden State owns the third-best record in the NBA at 20-5, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-3) and Boston Celtics (20-4) over that span.

Kuminga’s performance on Thursday offered a boost to a Warriors bench that has struggled with consistency at times this season. His athleticism and energy have made him a key component of Steve Kerr’s rotation when healthy, and his continued development remains a major storyline for Golden State’s postseason outlook.

Curry, now in his 16th NBA season, has taken an active leadership role in supporting younger teammates through the challenges of the league. His comments highlight a growing emphasis within the organization on allowing players like Kuminga the space to develop without overreaction to every performance.

Golden State returns to San Francisco on Friday night to host the Nuggets in the second night of a back-to-back, a matchup that could significantly shift the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

With six games remaining, the Warriors remain firmly in the hunt for home-court advantage in the first round, led by Curry and supported by a steadily improving cast.