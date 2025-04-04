The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge 123-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in a battle between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the Western Conference. Along the way, star forward Jimmy Butler appeared to suffer an injury to his left arm, which he addressed after the Warriors prevailed in their big battle.

Butler didn't exactly stuff the stat sheet, as he dropped 11 points, hauled in four rebounds, and dished out two assists in 35 minutes of action. He continues to fill all the gaps for Golden State, though, making him a crucial piece of their team, even if his play doesn't always reflect that in the box score. Despite having to wrap his left forearm midway through this game, Butler admitted that while the injury is bothersome, he doesn't think it will impact him moving forward.

“It's part of the game, getting nicked up a little bit. I hope that I'm gonna be alright,” Butler said after the game. “You see Steph (Curry) banged up, he's going out there and doing it. Everybody's banged up this time of year, so you gotta lock in and want it.”

Jimmy Butler’s left forearm still bothering him postgame. Hasn’t had tests on it. Butler/Warriors likely to know more tomorrow. “Everybody’s banged up this time of year.” pic.twitter.com/Oawjt6GzGD — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jimmy Butler, Warriors focused on solidifying playoff position

The Warriors have raced up the standings since acquiring Butler, and this win has given them some breathing room in the packed race for the final few playoff spots in the West. Golden State now has a 45-31 record, but they are still just a half-game ahead of the No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves, which is noteworthy, as earning anything lower than the No. 6 seed would see the Warriors participate in the NBA's play-in tournament.

For now, the Dubs are in a good spot, but they are going to have to keep on winning over the final few games of the season if they want to guarantee themselves a playoff spot. That means having Butler on the court will be crucial, which is why this arm injury is so noteworthy for the team. For now, Butler seems unconcerned with the injury, but all eyes will be on him to see if he plays the second night of Golden State's back-to-back when they square up against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.