On Thursday night, Steph Curry put on his chef hat and concocted a 37-point banquet of buckets that led the Golden State Warriors in their 123-116 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry’s scoring burst over his last two games, placed him in rarified air. In that span, the two-time MVP has scored 89 points, placing him alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the only three players above the age of 37 to ring up that many points in a two-game span.

Even the most gifted NBA players age like milk. The fact that Curry and James are still doing this while the latter plays on the same team as his son speaks to their remarkable commitment to physical conditioning.

Golden State’s 45th win also brought them within a game of the Lakers for the Western Conference’s fourth seed. It also pulled them within 1. Games of the Nuggets for the Western Conference’s third seed with six games to go in the regular season. Two nights ago, Curry delivered a 52-point package to the Memphis Grizzlies doorsteps, draining 12 3-pointers in a double-digit win.

After that win, Steve Kerr lauded Curry for maintaining his excellence at an advanced age.

“The guy is 37 years old — it's incredible,” Kerr said during his postgame presser. “Fifty-two points with people draped all over him all game long. The conditioning, the skill, the audacity, the belief — it’s just incredible to watch Steph work.”

The Warriors didn't need another reminder of how timeless Curry’s ability to get buckets is. His conditioning has often been touted as one of the toughest in the league. While he doesn’t rely on explosive leaping ability, Curry runs marathons racing around screens when he plays off-ball. Two weeks ago, Kerr rested Curry when he appeared to be losing steam and the planned days off worked. In Game 76 of an 82-game grind, Curry appears to be getting better as the season progresses.