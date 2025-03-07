The Golden State Warriors are catching fire at the right time, and it's been because of the scorching play of Stephen Curry. During the Warriors' five-game road trip, he managed to score 34.8 points per game in 33.9 minutes per game, shooting 32-for-62 from the three-point line.

When asked about what's been the reason for his surge, Curry had a short answer.

“All of it,” Smith said via The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

One of the biggest reasons for Curry being in the zone is the addition of Jimmy Butler, who has completely changed the way this team has looked since the trade occurred. The Warriors are 10-1 when Butler plays and have won eight straight games.

“Jimmy obviously helps,” Curry said. “He helps a lot.”

Draymond Green has even shared that the Warriors look like a different team now with Butler in the lineup. Before, they weren't a team that could come back from large deficits, but with Butler, they have the ultimate belief they can do so.

“We can get great looks, and ultimately we know we can get stops,” Green said after their comeback win against the Brooklyn Nets. “When you have confidence in both of those, there’s no need to waver (when down 20-plus). Steph was right. We were not built to come back like that. But this is a totally different team. Totally different confidence level in this team. Totally different capabilities, if I’m being honest.”

The Warriors are now sixth in the Western Conference, and they can make up more ground if they continue to win games. Jonathan Kuminga should be returning soon as well, and he'll be a big help on both sides of the ball, just as he was before he was injured.

The Warriors are trying to show that their core group of Curry and Green have one more push in them in order to get their fifth championship.