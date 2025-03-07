After the Golden State Warriors went through an astonishing road trip, the winning ways continued after the team made a major change right before the trade deadline. With the Warriors trading for Jimmy Butler, the team has been on fire, especially star Stephen Curry as Draymond Green shares how his long-time teammate was proven correct about the new era.

Golden State has won 10 of their last 12 games with Butler and besides the former Miami Heat star thriving, Curry has been stellar as in the 121-119 win over the Brooklyn Nets, he scored 40 points. Green would say via The Athletic that Curry “was right” that the team before couldn't come back, but with Butler, they are a different team.

“We can get great looks, and ultimately we know we can get stops,” Green said. “When you have confidence in both of those, there’s no need to waver (when down 20-plus). Steph was right. We were not built to come back like that. But this is a totally different team. Totally different confidence level in this team. Totally different capabilities, if I’m being honest.”

Head coach Steve Kerr would speak highly about Curry's outings during the five-game road trip which included a 56-point performance in Orlando.

“Steph just had an incredible trip,” Kerr said. “Put on a show in every city. What he does, it’s amazing. The show he puts on, the joy that he brings to so many fans who come to see him play. Every fan base loves Steph.”

Steve Kerr: "Steph just had an incredible trip. Put on a show in every city."

Warriors' Stephen Curry on what has led to resurgence

As Warriors fans have been going bonkers over Curry's recent performances, the sentiments are shared from his own teammates as Green has witnessed it first hand for many seasons. He would go as far as to say that the “NBA is lucky” to have a star like Curry still playing at such a high level.

“When we were out there on the court, I was thinking to myself, ‘The NBA is lucky,’” Green said. “This guy is going into every arena and putting on a show. We’re all lucky.”

People might be asking what has led to Curry's sudden resurgence as while he attributes the inclusion of Butler, it's also his health that is playing a huge factor.

“All of it, I think it's all connected too. Starts with being healthy, feeling like yourself, the work that you're putting in behind the scenes, preparing to play and feeling good night in and night out,” Curry said.

“Jimmy obviously helps,” Curry continued. “He helps a lot and it's led to winning because we have a good balance and good flow and his impact on the game is pretty obvious. It all goes together, that's how you win in this league.”

Steph Curry looks invigorated lately. It's about his health, the time of the season, their place in the standings and the trade: "All of it." "Jimmy obviously helps. He helps a lot."

At any rate, Golden State is 35-28 which puts them sixth in the Western Conference as they return home to take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.