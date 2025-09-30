Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the front office's stalemate amid contract negotiations with veteran Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga missed the Warriors' media day on Tuesday as the clock ticks closer toward his October 1 deadline to either opt-in to the final year of his current deal, making him a free agent in 2026, or sign an extension.

Kerr downplayed the severity of the situation during his time at the podium amid his Warriors media day press conference, stating Kuminga's contract dispute will be resolved in one manner or the other, per 95.7 The Game.

“We’ve been through a lot bigger deals than this. I don’t think this is that big of a deal. This is business. Contract disputes happen all of the time in sports. I'm not concerned. We expect this to get resolved soon. Once it is, I'll be more comfortable talking about the basketball end of things, and all of that. I'm not gonna really say much more than I just said.”

Amid Kuminga's contract standoff, which reportedly led to the Warriors' delayed signings of Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II, the Warriors will officially sign all three once the stalemate with Kuminga is resolved.

Draymond Green confirms stance on Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga

Veteran Draymond Green revealed his take on Jonathan Kuminga amid ongoing contract negotiations with the Warriors. Ahead of the October 1 deadline, Green supported his teammate, adding that staying with the team that drafted him is, in the end, truly what Kuminga wants.

“I think anyone should want to be in the franchise where they started [at]. Do I think he still wants to be here? I do think he still wants to be here. He said that to me that he still wants to be here,” Green said when asked if he believes Kuminga wants to be in Golden State.

“When you're still with the franchise that drafted you, I don't care what has happened. You don't just throw that in the middle of the ring and say, ‘Hey, somebody else take it,' because you never get it back. I'm thankful, going on Year 14 with the same team, I've never had to experience that. But I've seen people go through it. It's never the same. So I think– I know– he wants to be here.”

The Warriors will begin training camp on Wednesday.