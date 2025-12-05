The Oklahoma City Thunder keep stacking wins, and their 21-1 start now places them in a rare conversation. Only the 2016 Warriors know what it feels like to chase a number that large, and Draymond Green stepped forward this week to remind everyone how much sacrifice goes into a pursuit that intense. He watched his old record come under threat and still gave the Thunder the credit he felt they earned.

Green also put himself into that picture right away, per TheSportsRush. “It’s hard, man,” he told reporters after Golden State’s loss to Oklahoma City. “But I do think they’re capable. You just need so many things to go right, though.” Those words set up a heavier truth that Green shared later, one that showed how dangerous that push for history can become.

Green reveals he once hid a concussion to protect the record

Green looked back at the Warriors’ 75th game of that season and described a frightening moment that he tried to ignore. While diving for a loose ball against Utah, he collided with Joe Ingles and felt the impact rush through him. “I was 1000 percent concussed, and I didn’t tell anybody,” Green admitted on The Draymond Green Show. He feared sitting out, even for a short stretch, because he believed it might derail the team’s run toward 73 wins.

He stayed on the floor, helped Golden State secure a 103-96 overtime victory, and continued to play through symptoms for the remainder of the year. The four-time champion kept chasing the number, yet the Finals loss that followed forced him to rethink that decision. Green now says he would have put the record aside if it meant a healthier and stronger postseason.

His reflection arrives at the perfect time for the Thunder, who now sit within reach of something historic. Green respects their talent and believes they have the “resources to make history,” but he also understands the mental weight that sweeps through a team once every game becomes a countdown. His concussion story shows how far that pressure can go.