The Golden State Warriors are managing multiple key injuries as they conclude their three-game East Coast road trip, including an MRI evaluation for Jimmy Butler III’s sore left knee. The team, currently 11–12, faces the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday and the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, with Butler already ruled out for the first half of the back-to-back.

The Athletic’s Nick Friedell reported Friday that Butler underwent an MRI after experiencing continued knee soreness stemming from a hard foul in last Saturday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Butler played through the discomfort in that game and started Tuesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but did not appear in the second half.

Friedell wrote Friday:

“Warriors swingman Jimmy Butler had an MRI on his sore left knee and did not play against the 76ers on Thursday night. Butler initially took a hard foul in Saturday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, but played through the soreness. He started Tuesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but did not return after halftime because of the knee issue. While Kerr and the Warriors don’t seem concerned about the injury, it remains unclear exactly when Butler will return to the floor, given that they have a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls.”

Jimmy Butler’s knee setback adds uncertainty, Warriors deal with mounting injuries

Despite the MRI and ongoing evaluations, the organization’s internal sentiment remains optimistic, according to Friedell, though Butler’s return timeline is not yet known.

The 36-year-old forward has been central to Golden State’s production through 20 games, averaging 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, five assists, and 1.6 steals in 30.9 minutes. He has shot efficiently across the board at 51.9% from the field, 43.9% from three, and 85.7% from the free-throw line. His most recent appearance came Tuesday in the 124–112 loss to Oklahoma City, where he finished with six points, three rebounds, and one assist in 15 minutes.

Anthony Slater of ESPN reported Friday that Butler will miss Saturday’s matchup against Cleveland, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Butler’s absence compounds the Warriors’ ongoing injury challenges. Stephen Curry has missed every game since Nov. 26 after suffering a left quad injury and muscle strain in a 104–100 loss to the Houston Rockets. Curry has now been sidelined for a week, and the team has not indicated a clear timetable for his return.

Golden State is also monitoring Draymond Green’s availability after he exited Thursday’s 99–98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers with a right foot injury. Friedell reported that Green left the arena in a walking boot following the game.

Draymond Green’s unclear status heightens pressure

Friedell wrote:

“Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green left XFinity Mobile Arena in a walking boot after injuring his right foot during Thursday night’s 99-98 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Green said after the game that he had an MRI on the foot. His status for the last two games of the road trip is unclear.

The 35-year-old, who has been dealing with a right foot issue at various points during the season, was in good spirits as he left the arena, but he was unsure how long he would have to be out. He re-injured the foot in the second quarter, limped back to the locker room, and did not return to the floor after halftime. Before the injury, he scored three points in nine minutes.

“I don’t know if what happened tonight was related to the other night,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “But we’ll obviously be very careful with him, and we’ll see how he’s doing in Cleveland.”

With Butler sidelined and Curry and Green uncertain, Golden State enters the weekend attempting to stabilize its rotation as it closes the road trip against two teams above .500.